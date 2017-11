“Bloody 11-W” was built in 1929 as a 110-mile, narrow, winding two-lane highway that connects Bristol, Va., with Knoxville, and it earned its nickname thanks to the high volume of horrific fatalities that took place there over the decades.

Although it’s flatter, straighter and mostly four-lane today, 11-W is still the location of numerous bad wrecks every year, especially in Hawkins County.

