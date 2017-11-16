2 charged after police find stolen Cadillac near Johnson City hotel

About 3:45 a.m., police went to the Best Western Hotel, 2406 N. Roan St., to check on a report about a suspicious vehicle in the area. Police said they found Joshua Lowe, 33, 108 S. 9th St., Watauga, in possession of a 2006 Cadillac CTS stolen Nov. 8 from 1109 E. Eighth Ave.

Police also found items stolen in a recent auto burglary in the possession of both Lowe and Christopher McKinney, 31, 2701 S. Roan St.

Lowe was charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000, burglary, and theft under $1,000. McKinney was charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. Both were jailed in the Washington County Detention Center with Sessions Court appearances set for Friday. Lowe’s bond was $16,000. McKinney’s bond was $11,000.