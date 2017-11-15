Carter County Sheriff's Department providing advice on church security

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he has heard from many people, both before and after the shootings, about their concerns for security. In response to those concerns, his department has begun a process to provide advice on improving security at churches.

The effort will begin with a class on church security for all interested people. Lunceford said the class is intended for church leaders, but anyone who wants to attend is welcome. There is no fee. “This is not the active shooter class being presented by Homeland Security,” Lunceford said.

The two-hour class will be held on Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m.at Pleasant Beach Baptist Church, 108 Pleasant Beach Road, off Tenn. Highway 400.

Following the class, Lunceford said his department personnel will meet with church officials who request a visit to examine the security situation of individual churches and provide consultation.

“This will be up to the individual churches,” Lunceford said. “You can have better security, but it comes with the restriction of freedom of movement.” He said what is right for one church will not be right for another church.

Lunceford said each church is unique, so the consultations must be done one church at a time on the grounds of the church.

“I hate it has come down to this,” Lunceford said. “As a boy, I remember when we didn’t worry about security and everything was more open. Young people can’t believe it when I tell them that I can remember when you could go up the stairs and enter an airplane without going through security. It can never be that way again.”

“One thing we have seen from these attacks is that most people felt “it couldn’t happen here. We are realizing it can happen anywhere,” Lunceford said.

For more information, call the sheriff’s department at 542-1846.