Police: Johnson City man choked, bruised girlfriend

Around midnight Sunday, police went to 510 Sunnyvale Drive, where the woman reported that her boyfriend, Taylor Harrison, had assaulted and choked her. She had a bruise on her face and scratches on her neck. Police offered her medical treatment, but she refused.

She also told police Harrison had been threatening her before he assaulted her.

Police found Harrison, 22, outside the residence and charged him with aggravated domestic assault. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond and arraigned later Monday in Sessions Court.