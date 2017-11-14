Police chase: 2 East Tennessee men arrested after events in Unicoi County, Johnson City

Johnson City police were called to 1506 Bell Ridge Road about a robbery and searched the area for two men who had fled in the victim’s vehicle and then on foot.

Police brought in police dogs in searching the area of Bell Ridge and King Springs Road, and after a brief foot chase, they arrested William Smith, 37, 1015 Knoxville College Drive, Knoxville, and Kevin Dockery, 21, 200 Hemlock St., Alcoa.

During the investigation, police learned the events actually began in Unicoi County as a possible home invasion and kidnapping.

Both men were jailed in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting arraignment Tuesday in Sessions Court. Smith was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft over $10,000, possession of schedule II narcotics for resale and evading arrest. He was held on $100,000 bond. Dockery was charged with motor vehicle theft over $10,000 and evading arrest. His bond was $11,000.

Johnson City police said Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department detectives were investigating the alleged offenses that occurred in that jurisdiction.