Investigators reach out to public in search for long missing Telford woman

Lisa M. Cloyd, 54, 149 Slate Hill Rd., Telford was reported missing in late July by her son, and her husband later killed himself in a standoff with Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Investigators have had multiple leads in the missing person case, searched the Nolichucky River and areas around the woman’s residence, but nothing led them to Cloyd. Now, authorities have asked area residents to check their property — particularly if there is road access — along fence lines, quarries, wooded areas or fields.

“Any and all assistance is greatly appreciated,” Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a press release on Monday.

After Lisa Cloyd was reported missing by her son, sheriff’s officers went to the residence to talk to her husband, 48-year-old Curtis Cloyd, about when he last saw his wife. When Cloyd saw the officers, he put a gun to himself and then was able to get away from the deputies. That was Aug. 3. Investigators found him again several days later at an abandoned house near his mother’s on Miller Road. When Cloyd saw officers, he barricaded himself in the house and a day-long standoff began.

During the incident, officers attempted to communicate with Cloyd and sent a barrage of smoke grenades to try to flush him out, but nothing worked.

Following a six-hour standoff with officers and Curtis Cloyd’s refusal to communicate with them, the S.W.A.T. team forced their way into the house and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Those who find anything suspicious on their property can contact the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414 or their local law enforcement agency.