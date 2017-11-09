3 arrested, including 1 one wounded, after Johnson City shootout

Just before 9 p.m., police went to the area of Hamilton Street and Hillcrest Drive after a call about shots fired. They found spent shell casings in the road on Hamilton Street, east of Hillcrest Drive. Police also received information about two vehicles that had left the scene.

As police investigated, someone dropped Richard Owens, 50, 180 Jarret Buck Loop, off at Johnson City Medical Center. He was being treated for a single gunshot wound, which police described as non-life-threatening.

Police said Owens gave an account of the shooting that was different from other witnesses’ statements regarding his involvement. Evidence showed Owens and another person exchanged gunfire, but there was no evidence or reports indicating that anyone else was wounded.

Police soon found both vehicles, including the one used to drop Owens at JCMC. That vehicle was also used to take evidence from the crime scene to another location. A search led to the arrests of Miranda Johnson, 27, 1716 Orlando Drive, and Danny Runyon, 37, 171 Old Stoney Creek Road, Elizabethton, charging them with tampering with evidence. Other charges were pending, police said.

Meanwhile, Owens was charged Thursday with false reporting, reckless endangerment, simple possession of schedule II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continued to follow up on the shootout and sought information from the public. Anyone having information was asked to contact CID at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411) or log a tip at www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.