Kansas driver arrested after tearing through town, almost striking several people, police said

A Kansas driver tore through north Johnson City Thursday morning, almost striking several people before officers arrested him, police said in a news release.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Jason Hopkins, 1434 N. Bellick St., Witchita, and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault, five counts of vandalism under $1,000 and evading arrest in addition to driving under the influence charges.

Several witnesses reported someone driving erratically in a Ford Ranger in the area of Peachtree Street and Hillcrest Drive, according to the release, and police arrived to find five damaged trash cans and garbage scattered in the area. A few minutes later, the release said, another witness reported that a driver in a Ford Ranger, later identified as Hopkins, tried to run over her husband at 1411 N. Roan St.

The release said three more witnesses told officers they watched as Hopkins jumped a curb and got out of the truck before returning and running through a hedge in their direction, then speeding away from the scene.

Officers watched the same truck run through a red light and tried to stop the truck, but Hopkins tried to evade them, the release said. Hopkins ran through a yard, struck a tree, then got out of the truck and ran behind a house where officers caught him, the release said. Officers found several bottles of alcohol in the truck.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted with the crash investigation and DUI charges.

Hopkins was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $52,000 bond. He’ll be arrianged Friday morning in General Sessions Court.