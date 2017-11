Kingsport Police Department spokesperson Tom Patton said the male subject has been apprehended.

According to the Kingsport Times-News, Patton said officers were attempting to serve warrants on a man who barricaded himself inside a condominium near Manor Court. At approximately 4:45 p.m., shots were fired. As of 6, Patton said he was in custody.

Access to the neighborhood is currently limited.

