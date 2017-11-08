Washington County sheriff: Traffic stop leads to discovery of crack cocaine, Suboxone and marijuana

Cynthia Y. Bowman, 33, 1319 Bell Ridge Road, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedules I, II and VI drugs for resale.

After investigators stopped Bowman’s vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign, deputies ran a check on Bowman’s license plate and a check for warrants before K9 units “conducted a sniff” to search Bowman’s vehicle, which revealed the presence of drugs, the sheriff said.

Deputies discovered 41 individually packaged baggies of crack cocaine totaling over 33 grams, 20 Suboxone strips and 12 baggies of marijuana baggies totaling over 33 grams.

Investigators also found several sets of digital scales, a large amount of new baggies for repackaging and other drug paraphernalia.

Bowman was booked into in the Washington County Detention Center about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and held on $31,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.