Mother charged with aggravated neglect in Elizabethton child's creek death

Carter County Sheriff”s Office deputies Tabatha Michelle Sword was arrested on a warrant charging her with aggravated child neglect.

In a news release, the Elizabethton Police Department said the arrest resulted from that department’s investigation into the child’s death in May. The facts and circumstances of the case were presented to a Carter County Grand Jury, which returned a true bill charging Sword.

Sword, 123 Reeser Road, No. 13, was held in the Carter County Jail on $100,000 bond while waiting for a court hearing date.

The 3-year-old boy was found dead about 12:30 p.m. May 27 in Buffalo Creek following a search by police, who had received a report from Sword that her son, Logan, had gone missing from her home.

Sword told police she and her son were home alone and that she discovered the door to her home open after spending several minutes in the bathroom. She searched the residence for her son and then called 911.

Elizabethton officers searched the area with assistance from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Carter County Rescue Squad and volunteers from the neighborhood. The boy’s body was found about 300 yards downstream from the residence in the creek.