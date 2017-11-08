Man busted for burglarizing same business twice, police say

According to the release, Jason Byrd, 32, 712 N. Barton St., was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of burglary and theft after an investigation into two burglaries at Princeton Drug Store, 105 Broyles Drive. The first burglary at the drug store happened Jan. 3rd when officers responding to the store’s burglar alarm arrived to find the glass front door had been busted out and someone entered the business. Surveillance cameras showed a white man entering the store and taking money.

The second burglary happened Thursday to a similar scene, except this time the burglar stole an undisclosed amount of narcotics.

With help from surveillance cameras, officers identified a suspect vehicle that led officers to identify Byrd as a suspect. Investigators searched an apartment at which Byrd had been staying and reportedly found clothes and a tool bag that matched the one the burglar used to break into the business. Officers arrested Byrd and took him to the Washington County Detention Center, where he’s being held on two separate arrest warrants on a total $31,000 bond.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.