Police blotter: Charges placed through Nov. 1

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 28 - Oct. 2

Alan Jones, 35, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Rebecca Watson, 57, Gray, DUI; possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Kristen Olmstead, 52, 192 Brookdale Drive, Johnson City, DUI.

Molly Keplinger, 28, 2304 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, theft under $1,000.

Sheridan Crockett, 43, Johnson City, contempt.

William M. Bishop, 26, 1413 Valley View Road, Johnson City, theft under $1,000.

Jeremy Bishop, 39, 704 Francis St., Johnson City, driving on a revoked license (fourth offense).

Caleb Ruff, 21, 111 Hollow Timbers Drive, Johnson City, simple domestic assault; vandalism.

Howard Weeks, 32, Gray, contempt.

Phillip Presnell, 34, 704 Hiwassee Hill Drive, Johnson City, schedule II drug violation.

Michael Ingram, 19, 107 West Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City, stolen property violation.

Taylor Baldwin, 22, 128 Mill Creek Road, Erwin, stolen property violation; schedule IV drug violation; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Andy Shiflett, 25, 2812 McKinley Road, Johnson City, driving on a revoked license; criminal impersonation; financial responsibility violation.

Harvey Norton, 39, 204 Hartsell Road, Jonesborough, DUI.

Howard Price, 33, 1801 North Main St., Erwin, custodial interference; violation of an order of protection.

Scott Edmisten, 43, 1915 Clearwood Drive, Johnson City, driving on a revoked license; reckless driving; speeding; prohibited weapons violation; resisting stop.

Erik Davies, 42, 1621 Orleans St., Johnson City, schedule I drugs for resale violation.

Alex Van Buren, 47, 1401 Woodmont Drive, Johnson City, DUI; unlawful drug paraphernalia; schedule I drugs for resale violation.

Oct. 3 - Oct. 9

John Holley, 56, 255 Jim Town Road, Jonesborough, financial responsibility violation; unregistered vehicle violation; evading arrest.

Blake Gregg, 30, 224 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, simple domestic assault.

Dalton Miller, 20, Cedar Valley Blvd., Gray, driving on a suspended license; seat belt violation; financial responsibility violation.

Logan Bridwell, 26, 3410 McKinley Road, Johnson City, simple domestic assault.

Eric Johnson, 45, Midland Pike, Chattanooga, sex offender registry violation.

Kimberly Duncan, 29, 1466 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesbortough, imitation controlled substance violation.

Robert Hollifield, 31, 611 North North St., apt. 2, Johnson City, imitation controlled substance violation.

Roy Fields, 33, 449 Woodlyn Road, Johnson City, non-emergency 911 call violation.

Wayne McCauley, 21, Unicoi, burglary of motor vehicle; theft.

Erin Schneider, 40, 197 Hall Road, Jonesbortough, simple domestic assault.

Dylan Keys, 23, Jonesborough, theft of property of motor vehicle.

Curtis Paul, 29, no address given, possession/deliver/sell of methamphetamine; simple possession; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Lawson Campbell, 55, 202 West Fairview Ave., Johnson City, identity theft- three counts.

Ginger Smith, 40, 280 Care Lane South, Fall Branch, DUI; due care violation; financial responsibility violation.

Keli Goomey, 33, Louisvile, Ky., driving on a suspended license; felony theft; possession of a prohibited weapon.

Oct. 10 - Oct. 17

Travis Garst, 29, 1803 Ben Gamble Road, Jonesborough, simple possession; aggravated burglary; fraudulent use of a credit card.

Matthew A. Schmidt, 24, 145 Cochran Road, Jonesborough, simple domestic assault.

Jeffery Bledsoe, 23, 133 Buttermilk Road, Gray, stolen property violation.

Sandra Trent, 54, 1005 Long St., Johnson City, sale of schedule IV drugs.

Patrick Farrace, 37, 149 Angeline Drive, Gray, driving on right side of road; financial responsibility violation; illegal lane change.

David Pryor, 25, Johnson City, joyriding.

Paul Tesnear, 44, Fall Branch, DUI (fourth offense); habitual motor offender violation.

Lisa Isbell, 56, 765 Old Gray Station Road, Johnson City, DUI; financial responsibility violation.

Nicole Johnson, 32, 414 University Parkway, Johnson City, aggravated burglary; theft.

Misti Clawson, 40, Telford, contempt.

Rebecca Holder, 44, 155 Slate Hill Road, Telford, driving on a suspended license (second offense); financial responsibility violation.

Harley Fender, 39, Jonesborough, contempt.

Dustin Price, 28, Greeneville, DUI; driving on a revoked license; criminal impersonation.

Jorge Juan Shoun, 45, no address given, domestic assault.

Daniel Wilson, 36, 135 Ralph Hoss Road, Jonesborough, simple domestic assault.

James Stepp, 33, 1438 East Sevier Ave., Kingsport, fugitive from justice.

Phillip Caudill, 44, 652 Oak Grove Road, apt.10, Gray, violation of an order of protection.

Johnson City Police Department

Oct. 7

Joshua K. Byrd, 29, 104 Jax Drive, Johnson City, shoplifting; aggravated criminal trespassing.

Kaitlin S. Miller, 18, 232 Herron Drive, Kingsport, DUI.

Christopher M. Greene, 32, 116 Gilliam Lane, Gray, shoplifting.

Melvin F. Murray, 47, 1201 Division St., Johnson City, shoplifting; introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Jared L. Rose, 29, 128 Bentley Parc, Johnson City, burglary of motor vehicle.

Oct. 8

Megan E. Bridges, 20, 1921 Honaker Court, Gray, drinking under age 21.

Michelle E. Cross, 30, 211 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton, DUI; simple possession.

Martin Bustos-Vazquez, 34, 179 David Crockett Road, Limestone, shoplifting.

Megan N. Harmon, 26, 115 Meadowview Lane, Telford, shoplifting.

Brittany N. Woliver, 28, 127 Jim Jones Road, Unicoi, driving on a revoked license; unlawful drug paraphernalia; red light violation.

Fred M. Mathena, 18, 3402 West Market St., Johnson City, simple possession of marijuana.

Brittany J. Chapman, 24, 132 Mullins St., Kingsport, criminal trespassing.

Kimberly L. Reitzel, 43, 1221 Old Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough, driving on a suspended license; failure to illuminate plates; financial responsibility violation; expired registration.

Joseph M. Byrum, 19, 102 Emily Drive, Elizabethton, driving on a suspended license.

Oct. 9

Curtis M. Paul, 27, 1206 Vanleer Ave., Johnson City, possession of methamphetamine; simple possession of schedule III drugs; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Charles T. Johnson, 43, 108 West Pine St., Johnson City, driving on a revoked license; driving on right side of road; financial responsibility violation.

Lisa M. Rolle Evans, 46, 512 Swadley Road, Johnson City, driving on a suspended license; financial responsibility violation; traffic signal violation.

Janet R. Weaver, 61, 319 Opal Brook Drive, Elizabethton, shoplifting.

Melissa L. Boyles, 32, 1008 Quality Circle, Johnson City, DUI.

Joseph D. Martin, 46, 104 Spring Hill Drive, Unicoi, move over law violation.

Lance B. Abbott, 27, 808 Mullins St., Johnson City, open container violation.

Lance W. Abbott, 54, 808 Mullins St., Johnson City, simple possession; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Christopher W. Kent, 29, 139 Sliger Drive, Telford, shoplifting.

Matthew S. Mooney, 45, 2003 Millbrook Drive, Johnson City, simple domestic assault.

Oct. 10

Xavier D. Sellers, 23, 1329 McCoy Circle, Jonesborough, driving on a revoked license; speeding.

Daniel I. Campbell, 42, 800 Swadley Road, Johnson City, driving on a suspended license.

Danielle M. Gawrysiak, 41, 3706 Timberlake Road, Johnson City, unlawful possession without a prescription; public intoxication.

Jordan D. Grindstaff, 32, 4112 Navaho Drive, Johnson City, possession of schedule VI drugs for resale; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Jose D. Saenz Barba, 38, 1 Garden Way, Johnson City, DUI (second offense); driving on a revoked license; leaving the scene of an accident.

Heather M. Louis, 32, 1380 Milligan Highway, Johnson City, schedule IV drug violation; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 11

Edward C. Markman, 57, 705 East Fairview Ave., Johnson City, DUI.

Jock A. Wormack, 48, 1232 Buchelew Drive, Kingsport, driving on a suspended license; speeding.

Michael A. Treece, 31, 1205 Idlewylde Drive, Johnson City, falsification of a drug test.

Richard Eugene Trivett, 52, 505 Dennis Drive, Johnson City, driving on a suspended license (multiple); financial responsibility violation; following too close.

Rocky A. Arthur, 27, 135 Railroad St., Hampton, DUI; resisting arrest.

Tyler J. Paden, 20, 126 Grazing Meadows Drive, Jonesborough, DUI; due care violation.

April D. Dulaney, 33, 2014 Circle Court, Johnson City, criminal trespassing; possession of a legend drug; driving on a suspended license; expired registration.

John M. Larkin, 42, 293 South Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, interference with emergency calls; simple domestic assault; disorderly conduct.

Scott Reed, 46, 2603 Plymouth Road, Johnson City, simple possession of marijuana; speeding.

Oct. 15

James A. Johnson, 36, 1706 Scenic Drive, Johnson City, shoplifting; criminal trespassing.

Amy E. Minor, 27, 512 Crest Court, Johnson City, shoplifting.

Lynn V. Mathis, 54, 465 Oklahoma Road, Telford, simple possession of schedule II drugs; simple possession of schedule VI drugs; unlawful drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.

Donald Gene Moore, 50, Burnsville, N.C., DUI.

Brittany M. Harden, 27, 1308 Bell Ridge Road, Johnson City, simple possession; driving on a revoked license.

Oct. 16

Sharon S. Bowman, 48, 905 East Oakland Ave., Johnson City, shoplifting.

Elizabeth M. Short, 23, 1142 Huffine Road, Johnson City, theft of property under $1,000.

Isiaha D. Milligan, 23, 2610 Plymouth Road, Johnson City, delivery of schedule VI drugs; driving on a revoked license (multiple).

Niya T. Tarter, 25, 1101 Beechwood Drive, Johnson City, felony possession of schedule VI drugs for resale; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Joshua E. Crabtree, 26, 313 East Sullivan St., Kingsport, driving on a revoked license.

David L. Fields, 49, 811 North North St., Johnson City, disorderly conduct.

Dana R. Evans, 38, 106 Osborne Road, Johnson City, simple possession.

Donald W. Berry, 79, 1113 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough, trespassing by motor vehicle.

Tiffany E. Tarleton, 26, 541 Kincaid St., Kingsport, shoplifting.

Estevenico J. Chandler. 20, 2922 Woodbine Ave., Knoxville, aggravated robbery; false imprisonment; driving on a suspended license; reckless endangerment; evading.

Brian R. Nolbert, 19, 2404 Fine Ave., Knoxville, aggravated robbery; false imprison,ent; evading arrest.

Lavelle J. Scott, 21, 602 University Parkway, Johnson City, aggravated robbery; false imprisonment; evading arrest.

Ashandre M. Stewart, 20, 1325 Iroquois St., Knoxville, aggravated robbery; false imprisonment; evading arrest.

Raymond A. Woods, 20, 7301 Vixen Lane, Knoxville, aggravated robbery; evading arrest.

Oct. 17

Peyton G. Gibson, 22, 906 West Watauga Ave., Johnson City, simple assault; public intoxication; resisting arrest.

Christa J. Caldwell, 31, 840 Piney Grove Road, Hampton, driving on a suspended license; following too close.

Thelma A. Jones, 53, 835 Chuckey Ruritan Road, Chuckey, DUI; driving on a revoked license (ninth offense); financial responsibility violation; headlights violation.

Tammy V. Day Smith, 41, 201 Dalewood Drive, Johnson City, driving on a revoked license; unregistered vehicle violation.

Ruthann F. Kovacs, 35, 114 Vanover Road, Johnson City, shoplifting.

Robbie J. Wood, 37, 410 Erwin Highway, Greeneville, shoplifting.

Robert H. Morrell, 23, 1 Trivette Concourse, Johnson City, simple domestic assault.

Kristen A. Newland, 25, 2108 Sassafras Court, Kingsport, DUI; identity theft; driving on a suspended license.

Misty L. Lawson, 26, 3271 East Stone Drive, Kingsport, shoplifting.

Sandra K. Kinley, 60, 205 Big Valley Drive, Johnson City, shoplifting.

Juventino Corral Mondragon, 35, 2701 South Roan St., Johnson City, DUI; financial responsibility violation.

Rebekah A. Clay, 31, 945 North Austin Springs Road, Piney Flats, theft of property/fraud; unlawful drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.

Oct. 18

William H. Adkins, 66, 2020 Leland Drive, Johnson City, obstructing highway/passageway.

Holly B. Frye, 38, 606 Countryshire Court, Kingsport, simple possession; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Cody R. Teilmann, 24, 117 J. D. Phillips Road, Telford, DUI; simple possession.

Ivan Chicuellar Olguin, 28, 410 Franklin St., Morristown, driving on a suspended license; illegal lane change.

Kacilynn S. Robinson, 26, 2106 Gilmer St., Johnson City, driving on a suspended license; address change violation; following too closely.

Oct. 21

Michael A. Morgan, 33, 2001 Wheeler St., Johnson City, shoplifting; aggravated criminal trespassing.

Ernest R. Stennis, 20, 105 Ashlee Road, Johnson City, driving on a suspended license; financial responsibility violation; speeding.

Mackenzie Brooke Schremmer, 22, 200 Two St., Gray, DUI; light law violation.

Garrett M. Gardner, 30, University Parkway/West Walnut St., Johnson City, simple possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.

Filiberto Alvarez, 22, 300 Lamont St., Johnson City, unlawful drug paraphernalia; light law violation; no driver's license.

Oct. 22

Kenneth J. Smith, 41, 4101 Prescott Drive, Johnson City, simple domestic assault.

Joseph C. Lavender, 23, 203 East Main St., Johnson City, DUI (second offense).

Harold E. Griffth, 37, 404 West Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City, unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Bobby L. Porter, 41, 3614 North Roan St., Johnson City, motor vehicle theft; driving on a revoked license (multiple); possession of methamphetamine; simple possession.

Anthony Joseph Weeks, 29, 5981 Sunrise Ave., Portage Ind., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; simple possession; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Matthew Brown, 20, 609 West Montgomery St., Johnson City, driving on a revoked license; light law violation.

Brad Ryan Thacker, 27, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, simple domestic assault.

Scotty James Kirby, 18, 800 Birch St., Johnson City, disorderly conduct; public intoxication; resisting arrest.

Oct. 23

David Nathan Friedman, 60, 745 Charlotte Highway, Fairview, N. C., driving on a suspended license; light law violation.

Shawnda D. Spears, 26, 914 Bowmantown Road, Limestone, driving on a suspended license.

Oct. 24

David F. Dunbar, 41, 503 Dru Lane, Johnson City, criminal trespassing.

Joshua B. White, 29, 857 Dyer St., Johnson City, criminal trespassing.

Christopher M. Steinat, 32, 140 Coal Chute Road, Elizabethton, shoplifting; evading arrest; resisting arrest.

Jimmy D. Barlow, 48, 100 North Roan St., Johnson City, shoplifting.

Amber L. Peterson, 33, 118 Lyden Hill Road, Poplar, N. C., criminal trespassing.

Teresa J. Worthington, 32, 1742 Highland St., Kingsport, possession of stolen property over $1,000; possession of stolen property under $1,000; unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 25

James A. Durant, 43, 2 Hastings Court, Johnson City, simple domestic assault.

Chrystal D. King, 41, 611 Cranberry St., Johnson City, driving on a suspended license; financial responsibility violation; speeding.

Brittney S. Haire, 31, Daisy, Ga., theft/shoplifting.

Joseph Morgan Sapp, 32, Pembroke. Ga., theft/shoplifting.

Michael J. Owen, 33, 505 Hallbrook Drive, Gray, driving on a suspended license; light law violation.

Oct. 28

Ronnie R. Harris, 38, General Delivery, Johnson City, criminal trespassing.

Antonio Mark Harvey, 29, 205 West Fairview Ave., Johnson City, shoplifting; simple possession of methamphetamine.

Michael E. Humphrey, 47, 214 Big Valley Drive, Johnson City, violation of an order of protection.

Alexandria N. Smith, 34, 210 Longview Ave., Jonesborough, shoplifting.

Christina M. Mobley, 40, 252 Cedar Point Road, Johnson City, shoplifting.

Loretta M. Aukes, 43, 221 East Market St., Johnson City, driving on a revoked license (second offense).

Jonathan S. Shaffer, 23, 145 Ridgecrest Road, Jonesborough, driving on a revoked license (multiple); expired tags.

Benjamin D. Denton, 27, 309 South Hollow Road, Blountville, driving on a revoked license; seat belt violation.

Oct. 29

Caleb R. Allen, 18, 1108 Weaver Branch Road, Bluff City, DUI; underage consumption.

Dustin W. Hill, 25, 405 North Austin Springs Road, Piney Flats, attempted aggravated burglary; possession of schedule IV drugs.

Jorge A. Naranjo, 29, 151 Brookfield Lane, Kingsport, driving on a suspended license; due care violation; financial responsibility violation.

Jerry T. Cummings, 45, 1539 Colony Park Drive, Johnson City, simple domestic assault.

Cindy M. Rosenbaum, 39, 306 Mosier Road, Johnson City, driving on a revoked license (fifth offense); financial responsibility violation; light law violation.

Kathy R. Slagle, 33, 340 Lovers Lane, Elizabethton, shoplifting.

Cornelius M. Warren, 26, Norcross, Ga., simple possession; evading arrest; reckless driving; due care violation; leaving the scene of an accident.

Shnoka D. Clawson, 47, 214 White St., Johnson City, driving on a revoked license; window tint violation.

Oct. 30

Adan R. Camacho, 29, Greeneville, driving on a suspended license (multiple); speeding.

Kenneth E. Sharp, 30, 196 Moccasin Hollow Lane, Clinton, Tenn., driving on a suspended license; failure to yield.

Bryan J. Farve, 34, 2801 West Walnut St., Johnson City, violation of child sexual abuse registry laws.

Jalen M. Henley, 23, 652 Oak Grove Road, Johnson City, driving on a revoked license; failure to illuminate plates.

Daniel B. Barnette, 28, 186 Chock Creek Road, Johnson City, driving on a suspended license (multiple).

Tonya M. Goulds, 38, 112 West I St., Elizabethton, shoplifting.

Kyle T. Huffaker, 26, 803 Baxter St., Johnson City, felony possession of methamphetamine; evading arrest; driving on a suspended license; red light violation.

David T. Grindstaff, 44, 157 Ridgeheights Drive, Johnson City, driving on a suspended license; failure to yield.

Oct. 31

Zachary B. Clawson, 24, 214 White St., Johnson City, theft of property.

Sarah J. Gregg, 37, 7025 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, driving on a revoked license; speeding.

Jason O. Kelley, 37, 236 Jim Elliott Road, Elizabethton, fugitive from justice.

Douglas E. Stevenson, 57, 615 Saint Louis St., Johnson City, shoplifting.

Nov. 1

James Mitchell Singletary, 26, 902 North Barton St., Johnson City, felony possession of methamphetamine for resale; schedule IV drug violation; simple possession of marijuana; unlawful drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.

John S. Conte, 39, 862 Pardee St., Johnson City, driving on a suspended license (third offense); light law violation.

Wayne Jack Peek, 32, 100 West Pine St., Johnson City, criminal trespassing.

David G. Guzman Carreno, 23, 520 Earnest Road, Chuckey, aggravated assault; vandalism; resisting arrest.