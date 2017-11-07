Mountain City police lieutenant faces federal drug charges

Lt. Ronald Shupe, 44, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Jonesborough around 10:30 p.m. Monday and was being held without bond. According to the U.S. District Court website, no detention hearing had been set.

A complaint filed Tuesday morning in Greeneville by FBI Special agent John Anderson detailed the allegations against Shupe, which included numerous occasions when he provided oxycodone and meth to the the confidential informant, identified as CW1 in court records, while on duty and even allowed her to shoot up the drugs in his patrol vehicle.

Shupe was also accused in the complaint of using narcotics while on duty.

The two-count criminal complaint charged Shupe with possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone and possession of a firearm that had been shipped and transported by interstate commerce. Those charges stem from an undercover operation where another informant, identified as CW3 in court records, made plans to meet Shupe for an exchange of drugs.

Court records show text and Facebook messages between the two about the transaction. Shupe was under surveillance when he met with CW3 who was wearing a wire. After the informant gave Shupe oxycodone pills, which Shupe paid for, the officer was arrested.

As soon as he left the meeting, Shupe was surrounded by agents from the FBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“He was arrested in possession of the pills (Schedule II controlled substances). He was in full uniform, driving a Mountain City police car, and armed with a department issued Glock pistol and ammunition,” the complaint states.

The complaint implicates another Mountain City officer, but there was no record in federal court he had been charged.

According to the Mountain City Tomahawk staff, both Shupe and the other officer had been placed on administrative leave.