Man used sledgehammer to vandalize Boones Creek motel room, Johnson City police say

Gregory Dean, 46, 110 Tucker Hollow Road, admitted to using methamphetamine before the vandalism at the Quality Inn in Boones Creek, police said.

About 5:15 p.m., police were called to the motel and found Dean, who had caused extensive damage to his hotel room using the sledgehammer. Dean also tried to pry open the door of another hotel room using a crowbar. When that room’s occupant fled, Dean went inside and tried to take property.

Police charged Dean with vandalism over $2,500 and aggravated burglary. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.