Race week motel booking puts Jonesborough man behind bars

Jonathan C. Garland, 29, 150 Sugar Hollow Road, was charged with theft of services over $1,000.

Police said Econo Lodge Inn and Suites reported on Sept. 26 that Garland had rented two rooms for two nights Aug. 17-18 and paid the $1,328.05 bill with a credit card.

Garland later contacted his credit card company and reported the charges as fraudulent. The credit card company reversed the full amount, leaving the Econo Lodge out the money, police said.

Johnson City Police Department Sgt. Mike Adams said Econo Lodge’s rates were higher than normal at the time because of fall race week at nearby Bristol Motor Speedway.

Garland was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.