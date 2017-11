James E. Burgess, 36, 4 Horseshoe Bend, was arrested after police went to his address about 6:30 p.m. to check on a domestic disturbance report.

Police said Burgess and his wife had been involved in a verbal argument when the man fired an arrow from his recurve bow, striking the wall just above his wife’s head.

Burgess was charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.