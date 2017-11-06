Hernandez charged with meth sales

Lunceford said a search warrant was executed at 106 Carl Smith Road, Hampton. He said resident Donie Joline Hernandez was arrested on four counts of sale of schedule II narcotics (crystal methamphetamine) two counts of possession of schedule IV narcotics, possession of a legend drug; child endangerment/neglect; maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are manufactured or sold; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lunceford said there had been "numerous undercover purchases of crystal methamphetamine."

The sheriff said Hernandez had moved to the Hampton residence a few weeks ago and had previously been at 278 Coal Chute Road.

In addition to being charged, the sheriff said two young children were removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services. Hernandez is being held in the Carter County Jail on $37,500 bond. Lunceford said Hernandez has numerous prior drug related charges and convictions.