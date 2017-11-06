Former Kingsport police officer pleads guilty in prostitution arrest

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Ralph O. Cline, Jr., 58, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to one count of patronizing prostitution.

Last month, at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus and the Kingsport Police Department, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving Cline.

During the course of the investigation, agents found that Cline paid to have sex while on duty and inside his unmarked police vehicle.

