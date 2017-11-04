UPDATE: Police say pedestrian has died after being struck near ETSU

Police said James H. Mullins, 44, Johnson City, was trying to cross State of Franklin near University Parkway and was struck by a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jamie Singer, Johnson City. Police were called to the scene around 7:30.

The pedestrian was taken to Johnson City Medical Center and was listed in critical condition late Friday before later dying of his injuries.

Police said no charges were pending. The investigation was conducted by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

