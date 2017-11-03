Sullivan County jail crowding has reached critical mass

At a meeting Thursday of an ad hoc committee, District Attorney General Barry Stuabus said the situation is critical and there's no reason to think there's going to be a downturn in the number of people being incarcerated. Staubus said the number of cases pursued by his office in the most recent six-month period was 100 more than the prior six-month period.

Staubus and others also reiterated that the explosion in the number of inmates in recent years is directly attributable to drug use. But they clarified that most of those in jail are there due to charges indirectly related to drugs: It's what they're doing to feed their habit that lands them behind bars.

And Criminal Court Judge James Goodwin, too, described the problem as having reached "critical mass" and shed new light for some about factors that have caused the problem.

