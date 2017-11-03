Former lawmaker Mumpower among 5 taken to hospital following crashes on I-81 in Kingsport

According to Kingsport police, at 5:30 p.m. emergency personnel responded to the area of mile marker 58. Traffic was already slowed as a result of a pre-existing and minor collision involving an SUV and a guardrail.

Meanwhile, a tractor-trailer hauling frozen chicken was northbound in the right lane when it came upon the slowed or stopped traffic. The driver swerved to the left to avoid a collision in the right lane, according to police, and ended up rear-ending a Mercury sedan ahead of him in the left lane.

The Mercury was knocked forward and to the right into the back of a U-Haul rental truck. The Mercury rolled over but eventually ended up back on its wheels off the right side of the road.

Our partners at the Kingsport Times-News have more.