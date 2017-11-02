Police: Drugs found in sleeping man's vehicle

According to the release, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Roadrunner Market parking lot at 1702 W. Market St. Wednesday morning. In the vehicle, officers found James Singletary, 26, 902 N. Barton St., asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, officers reported finding drug paraphernalia, a large sum of cash, Xanax, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Singletary was charged with possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of schedule IV drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine for resale and public intoxication. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on $22,000 bond and was arraigned Thursday.