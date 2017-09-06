Teen charged with murder after Johnson City stabbing

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder early Wednesday morning after he stabbed another man in the back on East Maple Street in Johnson City, police said in a news release.

About 1:20 a.m., police were called to 222 E. Maple St., where they found a 41 year-old man lying in the yard with a single stab wound in his back. Emergency medical personnel tried to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not included in the news release.

Police said the stabbing resulted from a fight between the victim and Matthew Dye, no known address. Dye ran from the scene after the stabbing, but patrol officers soon found him at the Quality Inn parking lot on South Roan Street.

Dye was charged with second-degree murder and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond. He was set to appear in Sessions Court later Wednesday.