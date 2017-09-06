Police: Officers found man holding mallet, victim with bloody head in Johnson City

Janssen Cavelli, 59, was arrested after the situation at his 805 Wilson Ave. residence.

About 5 p.m., were called to the residence about a fight. Officers saw the victim trying to hold Cavelli down. The victim, whose name was not in the release, was covered in blood and was asking Cavelli to let the mallet go.

Police separated the two. The victim was treated by EMS on the scene then taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of the head injury.

Police said the two had been in a verbal argument, and Cavelli had struck the victim’s head with the wooden mallet as they began fighting.

Cavelli was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.