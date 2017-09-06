Grunting, growling intruder caused more than $1,000 in damage to Gray residence, sheriff says

Eddie Gean Davis Jr., 26, 4746 Old Linville Road, Marion, North Carolina, was arrested after the invasion at 111 HIllrise Road.

Graybeal said deputies responded to a call about shots fired in the area, which was followed by a second call from the house’s resident, who reported that unidentified man was inside. Deputies could hear noises coming from a garage area, and all residents were evacuated from the house.

Deputies tried speaking with the intruder, but all he would do in return was grunt and growl, and the more deputies tried to talk him out, the more agitated he got, Graybeal said. Davis was breaking out windows, destroying items inside the garage and throwing items out the broken windows and door.

Washington County SWAT members arrived and went into the garage through the house. The sheriff said the SWAT team used a “chemical agent” on Davis. He then stopped all of his destructive behavior and stuck his head and hands out a hole he had broken in the glass door from the garage to the outside.

Deputies couldn’t access Davis from the outside because of the destruction he had caused inside. SWAT members entered the garage through the house and brought Davis back through to the outside. They found Davis with a Ruger .380 pistol.

Graybeal said Davis caused well more than $1,000 worth of damage to the victim’s home.

Shortly after finding David barricaded, deputies also found an unattended Ford Explorer parked on Old Gray Station Road near the Hillrise residence. The headlights were still on, and deputies found a user manual and holster that went with the gun discovered on Davis. Checking records, deputies learned the Explorer had been stolen from Mitchell County, North Carolina.

Davis was charged with aggravated burglary, felony vandalism, and possession of stolen property over $1000. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 with a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.