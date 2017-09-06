logo

Convicted felon found with stolen gun, Johnson City police say

A felon convicted on charges in Washington and Carter counties was arrested again Tuesday as police found a stolen gun when they served him with a warrant, according to a news release.

Brandon L. Miller, 32, 415 Cash Hollow Road, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Just before 10 p.m., police went to 1209 Division St to serve Miller a warrant and found him asleep on a couch.

After taking him into custody, police searched his belongings and found a Glock .40 caliber pistol in a backpack. The pistol had been stolen in Carter County.

Miller was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bond awaiting Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.

Miller was charged in September 2014 with stealing a motorcycle, which he then used to steal a pickup. 

In November 2013, Miller was charged with aggravated kidnapping after investigators interviewed a woman who said he put a gun to her head and took her to a Johnson City motel, where shots were fired.

The state Department of Correction’s website lists Miller as being supervised under the state’s Community Corrections Program with sentences ending May 2021.

