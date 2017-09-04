Johnson City woman faces drug charges after police stop car

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Lorri Lohse, 43, 209 W. Fairview Ave., was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle at 12:12 a.m. that was traveling on West Market Street without headlights.

The release said police obtained consent to search the vehicle and found multiple syringes, pipes, and 21 individual baggies of methamphetamine totaling 4.5 grams in Lohse’s purse. She was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lohse was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held on $11,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Sessions Court.