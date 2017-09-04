logo

American Legion to host 9/11 service at Memorial Park amphitheater

Becky Campbell • Today at 5:36 PM
Johnson City’s American Legion Post 24 plans to remember the victims and honor the emergency and citizen responders who helped in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the country.

“We didn’t want to focus on the terrorist act, but we wanted to focus on the heroes,” Post Commander Bryan Lauzon said. “It’s to remember the courage of those first responders — police, firefighters and EMS — as well as the military members and civilians who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001”

The ceremony will be held on Sept. 11, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Memorial Center amphitheater, 501 Bert St. It will include participants from the city, Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department and Washington County-Johnson City EMS.

Lauzon said there will be an honor guard to present the colors, someone who will speak about the four locations — the two towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania — where planes crashed and victims were killed, as well as the heroes who stepped in to try to rescue people.

“At 8:45 a.m. we will have a minute of silence. That’s when the first plane hit. During that minute the fire department will ring a bell four times for the four locations that were hit,” Lauzon said.

“Generally at the American Legion, we honor veterans,” Lauzon said. “I don’t think it’s (a 9/11 service) been done in several years. We were talking at the Legion about what to do about 9/11 and came up with this.”

Organizations that want to take part in the event can call Lauzon at the American Legion office at 423-929-1251. The event is free and open to the public. Lauzon said the American Legion will have coffee and doughnuts after the service.

