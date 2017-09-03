Woman sought in Kingsport shooting, Mount Carmel kidnapping captured in Louisiana

Both Makayla Stilwell, 22, and her boyfriend, Jarret Cole Heitmann, had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list since June, when a Bloomingdale Road shooting left Dustin Bishop, 34, with serious injuries.

Stillwell was captured Sunday after authorities received information that she was spotted at a park in the New Orleans area. The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested her Sunday evening. Stilwell was taken to a hospital to treatment for an injury she received before her arrest.

Heitmann had been arrested Thursday in New Orleans during a shoplifting investigation.

Along with shooting Bishop, the pair is accused of kidnapping a woman from her home in Mount Carmel. Local investigators have said Heitmann and Stilwell arrived with the woman at Bishop’s residence, forced her at gunpoint to knock on the door to lure him out of the mobile home.

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office report stated Bishop was then dragged into the yard by Heitmann and Stilwell, and Heitmann then shoot Bishop in the chest.

Earlier in the search, authorities had reported sightings of Heitmann and Stilwell in New York and Pennsylvania.

Our partners at the Kingsport Times-News contributed to this report.