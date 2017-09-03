Police scanners go quiet as law enforcement encrypts all communication

Officer safety, said Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois and Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, trumps transparency. Both assure they are not hiding from public view, but insist the decision was a matter of officer safety and preventing criminals from knowing when the police are near.

“You can call me anytime to find out what’s going on,” Graybeal said. “We have nothing to hide. It’s just change of the times. You’ve gotta move with the times. You’ve gotta adjust with the times. But anybody who needs anything, give me a call. I’ll be glad to inform them on where we’re at and what we’re doing.”

Larger law enforcement agencies transmit on a statewide system that allows inter-agency communications during widespread incidents. Since moving to advanced systems years ago, both agencies have encrypted most of their channels, including SWAT, criminal investigations, narcotics and other sensitive transmissions. In recent years, a channel dedicated to officers running tag numbers on vehicles they stop was encrypted.

The advanced radios created the need for advanced scanners to pick up the transmissions, and the cost of those higher functioning scanners came with a price tag around $500. In the last couple months, the agencies went totally dark after the sheriff’s office learned a group of auto burglars were keeping up with officer movements through a free smart phone app that transmitted scanner traffic.

“When we had our 80 car burglaries, the guys had us on an app and was actually following us around,” Graybeal said. “So, for officer safety and due to the fact that it’s just a change of the times, we went encrypted. Everything was already encrypted but our main channel. I got with all the guys and talked to them and they were concerned about the privacy aspect — where they were at, what they were doing and officer safety. It wasn’t shutting anybody out or anything … it wasn’t anything to keep anybody from hearing anything. It was officer safety, I guess, more than anything else.”

Sirois had a similar explanation and also said the department isn’t trying to hide anything, but asked that the department be trusted to reveal information it deems important.

“We have found that in recent research and recent experiential encounters there have been times on our main channel when we have been compromised as far as the information that goes out on the main channel when patrol units are dispatched to a particular area,” Sirois said.

The chief said the JCPD has encountered two situations where people involved in criminal activity knew police were on their way or were busy in a particular area of town, giving the opportunity to commit crimes in other areas.

“That puts us at a disadvantage,” Sirois said. “Another example is those involved in use of illegal drugs. We know they have scanners, or a way to access through an app, our communications. If they can avoid the police, or know when the police are coming, they can be ahead of us so that hinders us from our job keeping the public safe.

“Those are two good examples of why we decided to go to full encryption so those individuals who have a criminal intent would not have any advantage or tactical advantage over the police who are trying to protect the public,” Sirois said.

Johnson City Press Content Director Sam Watson said the move to secreted police communications is concerning.

“The Johnson City Press is concerned any time the public’s access to government activities is altered without open review, notice and citizens’ scrutiny,” Watson said.

“Lack of access to current information could place people in jeopardy. Radio transmissions serve to inform citizens when their safety is in question and when they should be alert during emergency situations. Access to developing information about major accidents, active shootings, chemical spills, fires and other matters of public safety is essential,” Watson said.

He noted that law enforcement already had the ability to encrypt channels to exchange sensitive information.

“With reasonable limits and measures to protect truly sensitive details, which were already in place with previous technology, the activities of police and other emergency personnel should be above board, not hidden in a veil of secrecy,” Watson said. “The fact that our local law enforcement agencies took this step without widespread public notification and open discussion leaves serious questions.”

Radio transmissions of other city services, including animal control and the street department, remain unencrypted. Smaller agencies in the region have continued to use a VHF system that does not encrypt all transmissions, although there is some capability to garble those communications as well.

With the advancement of social media and access to the internet with smart phones, the media had been able to inform the public about breaking news events such as wrecks, fires or other emergencies that might impede their travel. The inaccessible communications have prevented the media from learning quickly about any incidents of public safety and have to rely on information law enforcement chooses to release after the fact.

Johnson City and Washington County weren’t the first agencies to go dark. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Police and Bristol, Tenn., police have already made that move earlier this year, citing the same reason — officer safety — for the decision.

“We had several close calls where we were almost ambushed because (criminals) were a step ahead of us,” Kingsport Police Lt. Steve Hammonds, who oversees 911, said. For a while, all communications stemming from certain areas of the city were only dispatched on an encrypted channel, but Hammonds said eventually Chief David Quillin discussed the issue with Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson and Bristol Police Chief Blaine Wade and the trio chose to go fully encrypted.

Jonesborough Public Safety Maj. Matt Rice said his agency is still on a VHF system, but it has encryption capabilities much like what the larger agencies use. Rice said JPS’s system is the same one the Erwin Police Department uses. Other small agencies in the area continue to use an analog system, but have other options — such as cell phones — to pass on sensitive information.

Deborah Fisher, Tennessee Coalition for Open Government executive director, said the organization doesn’t have an official stance on the issue, but understands why the communications benefit the media.

“You guys knowing about it, being able to respond quickly is critical,” she said. “As we saw in Gatlinburg, there was a complete breakdown in communications. Some people were seeing things on TV before they were getting word from officials.”