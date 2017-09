In a news release, Bristol police said they responded to the shooting report at the Walmart at 220 Century Blvd. about 3 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and lying on the pavement next to a vehicle.

Police said they were in the initial phase of the investigation and would release more information as it became available.

They asked anyone with any information contact the Bristol Tennessee Police Department at 423-989-5600.