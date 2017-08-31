Police: Women used strollers to steal from Johnson City mall store

Amber Lynn Emmett , 29, and Whitney Michelle Parkey, 28, both of Middlesboro, Kentucky, were arrested after police investigated the report from Belk Men’s Store in the Mall at Johnson City.

According to a police news release, Belk employees said that they watched both women select various children’s clothing items and place them on strollers that they had with three small children and go into a dressing room. The employees told police Emmett exited the dressing room with none of the clothing that she had entered with, and Parkey followed without the items she had, as well.

Employees checked the dressing room for the clothing and none of the items were there. Emmett and Parker exited the store without paying. Employees stopped the women and found the items inside a backpack sitting under a stroller.

Emmett and Parkey were each charged with felony shoplifting and jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond each. They were arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court.