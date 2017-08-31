North Carolina police: Who are these people?

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Police asked for the public’s help Thursday in identifying three people who passed counterfeit bills on Aug. 20.
Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., an unidentified black man and two unidentified black women presented counterfeit $100 bills at several stores at Shops on the Parkway.
Anyone with information on these people or any other crime is asked to call High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125 or the Blowing Rock Police Department at 828-295-5212. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via the website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text "NCTIP plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.