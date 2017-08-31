Man shot during robbery attempt arrested on drug charges

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 2223 Signal Drive on Aug. 21 and found the resident, Kenneth Minasian, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting, Christopher Moore, 19, Shiloh Road, Greeneville, was later arrested and charged with especially aggravated robbery. Police said Moore and Minasian apparently shot at each other during the robbery attempt.

Minasian was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was admitted in serious condition.

Police that during the course of an investigation, it was revealed the attempted robbery was drug-related. Investigators charged Minasian with possession of marijuana for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are kept or sold, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and violation of the drug-free school zone law.

Minasian was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County General Sessions Court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.