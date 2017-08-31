Kero retires at Elizabethton Police Department, canine program ends

They helped track felons attempting to evade arrest by the Elizabethton City Police Department and state and federal law enforcement agencies.

They helped find illegal drugs smugglers thought would be impossible for law enforcement to find.

And they also spent the past eight years presenting a positive image of the police department in elementary schools, senior centers and nursing homes and at many meetings of civic groups.

That great team came to an end Thursday afternoon when Kero performed his last patrol duty in Elizabethton. His partner, Cpl. Sarah Ellison, said Kero will now have the opportunity to live as an ordinary dog, but one who is deeply loved and respected by the Ellison family.

Ellison has worked with Kero for the past eight years. He began working when he was nearly a 4-year-old, and is now a very mature 12-year-old. "He has served very well for our community," Ellison said.

Kero served as a dual-program police dog, both patrolling and detecting narcotics. He has tracked people and performed criminal apprehension and the recovery of evidence.

Kero’s work has gone well beyond Elizabethton: agencies he’s assisted include the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Avery County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Postal Service, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, the FBI and the DEA. Kero's actions led to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in crimes at both the state and federal level.

Kero's retirement also marks the end of the Elizabethton Police Department's police dog program. Ellison has ended the agreement for the police department to employ her dog, Liam, and will resign as the department’s K9 officer.

Ellison will remain working in the patrol division and will focus on those duties. Her goal is to reach the rank of sergeant. She finished second in the department's latest evaluation for sergeant.