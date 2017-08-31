Gray man arrested on meth charge after accidental shooting

Johnson City police said in a news release Magan Loggans, 36, 594 Bobby Hicks Hwy., went to Franklin Woods Community Hospital on Feb. 1 and reported he had been accidentally shot in the leg. Investigators searched his vehicle and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Loggans was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug equipment. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Thursday.