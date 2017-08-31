Baby with burns spurs arrest of Gate City mom, boyfriend

According to Gate City Police Chief Scott Fink, Brittany Paige Edds Sloan, 27, was arrested last week, while Robert Bradley Scott, 37, was apprehended Monday by U.S. Marshals. Criminal complaints against the pair say the victim is currently hospitalized in Johnson City, Tenn. He is reportedly receiving treatment for not only the burns, but also septic shock and "other medical issues."

The injuries are believed to have occurred on separate days this month, according to police, and appear to be from "direct physical contact from a heating element." They are suspected of happening at the couple's residence, 219 Gatewood Court, apartment 207, and while the boy was under the care of Scott, who is not his biological father.

More about the child’s injuries and the charges from the Kingsport Times-News.