Second assault reported at ETSU on second day of new semester

According to a campus-wide safety notice sent Wednesday morning, the girl told campus Public Safety officers she was assaulted Monday. The male student, who was not identified in the safety notice, was charged with statutory rape.

ETSU Public Safety is still investigating the reported assault.

The morning alert was the second so far this semester, which started Aug. 28.

The first was sent yesterday, notifying students, faculty and staff that a female student reported she was forcibly fondled or assaulted by a male student in a vehicle parked outside a residence hall.

Public Safety is also investigating that report.