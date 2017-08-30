Man involved child in theft of truck, police say

Police arrested Zachary Hileman, 28, 135 Cloverdale Lane, Tuesday and charged him with theft of property over $1,000 and contributing the the delinquency of a child. According to the release, Hileman stole a Chevy S10 and utility trailer from EconoLodge, 207 E Mountcastle Drive, on Aug. 1. Pictures from a surveillance video made their rounds on social media and helped identify Hileman and a 14-year-old child who was also involved.

Hileman was booked at the Washington County Detention Center on an $11,000 bond and will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in General Sessions Court.