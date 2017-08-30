ETSU drops football player charged with statutory rape

University Associate Athletic Director for Communications Michael White confirmed Wednesday Jackson Trawick was dismissed from the team after the charges were filed by the ETSU Office of Public Safety.

According to the arrest report, campus Officer Jennifer Mayberry was called to the Franklin Woods Community Hospital emergency room Tuesday evening to speak with a 17-year-old who said she was raped.

The victim, unnamed in the police report, said she and the 23-year-old Trawick met at a Starbucks Monday, and then went to Trawick’s residence at Buccaneer Ridge Apartments shortly before 6 p.m.

Mayberry said surveillance video at Buccaneer Ridge showed the two meeting in the parking lot.

The victim said the two went into his apartment to watch movies, but Trawick forced her to have sex. She was seen on video leaving the apartment alone at 6:49, Mayberry wrote.

After interviewing the girl, Mayberry said she and another Public Safety officer found Trawick at his apartment and asked him to come to the Public Safety office to discuss the report.

Mayberry said she read him his rights, and Trawick said he met the girl on the dating app Tinder, talked with her for a few days and then the two decided to meet at Starbucks Monday. The two then went back to his apartment for consensual sex, he said.

During the interview, Mayberry said Trawick told her he thought he needed an attorney present and asked to call his father. The officer said she spoke with both parents, then informed them their son was being charged with statutory rape after admitting to having sex with a 17-year-old.

The junior transferred to ETSU from Wingate University last year to play football like his father, who was a member of the Bucs squad in the 1970s. During last year’s season, Trawick said he was excited to play at a school steeped in family history.

Richard Sander, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, said sexual misconduct carried out by athletes would not be tolerated.

“Any sexual misconduct will not be tolerated and is a violation of our athletic department’s policies and values,” he said in an emailed statement. “The player in question has been removed and is no long a member of our program.”