The dispatcher tried again, but still there was no answer.

“Com Center to 101.”

Silence.

“Com Center to 101 Chief Littleton.” Silence.

“Com Center to 101 Chief Patrick Littleton.”

Still, no answer.

“On Aug. 26, the Lord called Washington County Chief Deputy Patrick Littleton home. Chief Littleton answered the call, as he always has, and responded immediately to answer the Lord's call. And upon arrival, Chief Littleton was welcomed home. Chief Littleton, you have honorably served your country, the citizens of Washington County, and the community of Sulphur Springs with great pride. Now it is time for you to rest and allow your work to continue through those you have inspired. May you rest in peace, brother.”

The spine-chilling script cracked loudly over officers’ radios standing in the cemetery at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs as Littleton’s family — both blood and law enforcement — held his memory close and their tears flowed.

The full military honors funeral featured bagpiper James Caruthers, a Kingsport firefighter, playing the United States Marine Corps anthem as the Sheriff’s Office honor guard carried Littleton’s casket to his grave.

After a few brief words from a minister, the honor guard gave a 21-gun salute before the precise ceremony of folding the American flag draped on Littleton’s casket. Once the flag was folded, an honor guard member passed it to Marine Master Gunnery Sgt. Michael H. Gardner, who then passed it to Lt. Doug Gregg. Deputy Vince Walters tucked in a mesh bag containing three of the shell casings from the 21-gun salute, which represented duty, honor and country.

Gregg presented the flag to Capt. Mark Page; he passed the flag to Chief Operations Officer Leighta Laitinen, who handed it off to Sheriff Ed Graybeal. Each time the flag was handed off, the officer passing it gave a final salute. The sheriff presented the flag to Littleton’s son. There was a second flag, so each of his sons could have one.

Littleton served as Graybeal’s chief deputy since 2003. He joined the department in 1985 after serving several years in the Marines. He worked throughout the department, starting as a jailer, until he became an administrator. Littleton died Aug. 26 after a brief illness.