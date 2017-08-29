ETSU issues warning after campus sexual assault report

The alert indicated that ETSU Public Safety received a report of forcible fondling /sexual assault that happened about 3 p.m. Monday in a vehicle in a residence hall parking lot. A female student reported that the male student was an acquaintance. Public Safety was continuing to investigate.

ETSU offered safety tips for those on campus.

1. Familiarize yourself with the blue phones in case you have to use one

2. It is unlawful to touch someone without his or her consent.

3. In the event of an attack:

— Get to a safe place

— Contact law enforcement immediately

— Preserve any evidence

4. Consider the resources available to you through the university, many of which can be found at:

— http://www.etsu.edu/violencefree

— http://www.etsu.edu/safety

— ETSU Public Safety Department, 423-439-6900 or 423-439-4480