About 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to 18601 Ironwood Loop where they found Randy Lee McIntyre, 55, dead from a single shotgun wound in his chest.

His wife, Ginger Claudine McIntyre, 49, was charged with murder.

Newman said the motive for the slaying appeared to be “domestic related.” He reported that deputies had been to the residence for previous domestic calls.

Ginger McIntyre was held in the Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.