Homeowner allegedly threatens plumbers, police

Garry L. Fritts, 67, 130 Sunnyview Lane, was arrested by deputies of Carter County Sheriff's Department on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Lt. Mark McClaine and Deputy Jonathan Simerly responded to Fritts’ home, where they talked with the plumbers, who told the officers they had returned to the home because Fritts was not satisfied with their work.

They told the deputies they were going to pick up some parts to redo the job. As they were turning around, they said Fritts approached their truck with a pistol in his hand. They said he told them they better return and fix the job because "he knew where they lived."

The deputies also talked with Fritts. They reported that he was "very irate" toward them. They reported that Fritts told them the plumbers had tried to run him over and he had pulled the gun on them for that.

The deputies said Fritts told them he had a security video of the incident and the deputies asked to see it. They said Fritts told them they could not see it until they took their shoes off. The deputies told him they could not take their shoes off for safety reasons.

The deputies then asked Fritts if he still had the pistol in his possession. They said he told them it was in his pocket. They then told Fritts they would have to disarm him for everyone's safety. The said he began retreating into his home. The deputies took hold of Fritts by the arm and took him to the ground.

They said Fritts began yelling at his wife to "shoot the (expletive)." McClain and Simerly restrained Fritts and searched him, removing a loaded .22-caliber pistol from his right pocket. Simerly then escorted Fritts to a police cruiser, but he said Fritts resisted going inside the vehicle, requiring him to be placed in by force.

On the way to the sheriff's department, Simerly said Fritts made several threats to shoot the officers and the plumbers.

Fritts is scheduled to answer the charges in Sessions Court on Sept. 12.