4 caught burglarizing car in trailer park, Johnson City police say

Johnson City police received a call from Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park, 3211 Mayfield Drive, reporting that four people were going through a vehicle. When police arrived, they saw two men and two women going through the front seats, back seats and trunk of a white Toyota.

Sean Buchanan, 48, Donna Livesay, 41, and Anthony Parton, 31, all of 1909 Cherokee Road, Apt 16, and Brittany Nave, 26, 1613 Broad St., Elizabethton, were each charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. Buchanan also was charged with simple possession of drugs.

Police said the four insisted that they were going through the vehicle to retrieve Livesay’s cell phone. The Toyota’s owner told police the four did not have permission to be in the car. The victim did not even know who the people were.

Nave’s vehicle was blocking a driveway, and as police inventoried the contents before it was towed, property belonging to the victim was found inside.

As Buchanan was placed into custody, police found 10 Cyclobenzaprine pills with no prescription.

All four were jailed in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting Sessions Court appearances set for Monday. Livesay, Nave and Parton were held on $10,000 bond each. Buchanan’s bond was $11,000.