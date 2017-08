Christopher Jones, 21, Johnson City, was charged with shoplifting, evading arrest, vandalism and aggravated criminal trespassing. That charge came about after officers found he had been barred from the store for a previous shoplifting incident, police said.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $13,000 bond. His Sessions Court arraignment is set for Monday, Aug. 28, at 1:30 p.m.