Jonathan Sluder, 29, no address available, was arrested after his release from Johnson City Medical Center. He was served with warrants for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

When the standoff started, officers were trying to arrest him on the aggravated assault warrant, stemming from an Aug. 21 incident, police said.

Sluder was taken to the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $26,000 bail, with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, Aug. 28, at 1:30 p.m.