Bluff City

Sullivan County Commissioner, Bluff City alderman charged with violating election laws

NICK SHEPHERD, Kingsport Times-News • Updated Today at 3:57 PM

A Sullivan County commissioner, a Bluff City alderman and another person have been charged with violating election law, according to a press release. Police report that the alderman has also been arrested and charged with assault in an unrelated situation.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation into election law violations that occurred during the May 2017 municipal election in Bluff City. The TBI began their investigation on June 19th at the request of Sullivan District Attorney General Barry Staubus.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Bluff City Alderman John Harrison, Sullivan County Commissioner Sherry Grubb and Brooke Morrell entered a polling place during voting hours for reasons other than casting a vote or assisting another voter.

This week, a criminal summons was issued charging Harrison, Grubb and Morrell with one count of election law violation. All three were served on those charges Friday.

