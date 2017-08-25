Sex offender arrested while working at Appalachian Fair

Gregory J. Harris, 28, Elk Park, N.C., was classified as a sex offender in Avery County, N.C.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Brian Horton said Friday that Sheriff Ed Graybeal received a tip that Harris was working at the fairground in Gray. Investigators checked the North Carolina registry and found that a man was indeed listed by that name. Harris had not registered his presence in Tennessee.

Horton went to the fairground looking for Harris but could not find him, so Horton informed fair staff members about the situation and received their cooperation.

Investigators also checked with Avery County officials and learned that Harris did not have permission to leave North Carolina, Horton said. Those officials were not aware he had left that state.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry’s website, Harris was charged in August 2008 with indecent liberty with a minor and was convicted the following January. He was released from prison in March 2010 after serving one year and four months.

About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Washington County deputies returned to the fairground and found Harris, charging him with violating the sex offender registry or work restrictions.

Horton said Harris has been working with a friend who had registered as a vendor at the Appalachian Fair to sell airbrushed shirts from a booth.

Harris was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.